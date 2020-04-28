13-year-old struck by vehicle on Hephzibah McBean Rd, officials say

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office responded to a 13-year-old boy hit by a vehicle.

According to RCSO, deputies responded to the 2000 block of Hephzibah McBean Road for an accident with injuries.

A 13-year-old was riding a bicycle entered into the roadway and was struck by the driver of a Nissan that was traveling Northbound.

The boy was transported to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

No further information will be released at this time.

More on this story as it develops.

