Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta Fire and EMS are on the scene after a pedestrian was hit near the Augusta Mall.

It happened around 7:42 a.m. on Wrightsboro Road. We're unsure of the victim's condition at this time, but we're told by crews they don't believe it's fatal.

