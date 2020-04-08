Pedestrian grazed by bullet in 2000 block of Lumpkin Road

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County sheriff’s deputies have converged in the Lumpkin Road area in Augusta in search of evidence after a shooting victim showed up in a hospital emergency room.

Just after 12:46 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting victim in the Augusta University Health emergency room. Upon arrival, they met with the victim, who had suffered a gunshot wound. He said he’d been walking near the 2000 block of Lumpkin Road when an unknown male driving a gray sedan approached him and fired two shots, with one of the shots grazing him.

By 2:30 p.m., the victim had been treated and released from the hospital.

