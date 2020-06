Monday, June 15, 2020

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 19-year-old pedestrian was killed Monday morning, according to the Richmond County Coroner's Office.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen identified the victim as Lemario Hobbs.

Hobbs, according to Bowen, was struck by a car around 5:21 a.m. on Peach Orchard Road.

Hobbs was pronounced dead an hour later.

