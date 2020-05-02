Peach Orchard Road at Scotts Road closing this week for repairs

Saturday, May 2, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia DOT says US 25/Peach Orchard Road at Scotts Road will close Monday, May 4 and Tuesday, May 5 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for emergency sewer repairs.

DOT says during this time, driver will use an off-site detour down Mike Padgett Highway and Lumpkin Road.

Repair crews will continue work Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., only closing two lanes of travel. Then on Friday morning, personnel will clean the site and remove equipment.

