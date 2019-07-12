Peach Jam: Volunteers make sure players don't go hungry

Friday, July 12, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Terri Chavous is one of the many volunteers making sure the teams at Peach Jam don't go hungry.

“We're feeding a wide variety of sandwiches and then we have vegetables, of course, we have donuts every morning for them," said Terri Chavous, a volunteer from First Baptist Church North Augusta.

For several years, her church, First Baptist North Augusta, and True North have come together to put food on these tables.

“We have a group from First Baptist North Augusta so they prepare it and we serve it," said Verne Rushton, a True North volunteer.

News 12 went inside the basement at Riverview Park, where we saw church volunteers preparing the food for the players and the coaches.

It's the food they serve twice a day that gives players like Destin Whitaker the energy to get back out on the court.

“They have everything, donuts, hot dogs, tuna salad, I mean anything you ask for," said Whitaker, with team Meanstreets.

Players even get a taste of the south.

“We have peaches, they prepare the peaches, they cut peaches about a week ahead of time sugar them down real good and then we freeze them and then we thaw them out and spoon them into bowls and it is like the miracle desert," said Rushton.

What would Peach Jam be without peaches?

"I see they do give you peaches a lot whatever you're doing that's what they want to give you that's something new that's something I haven't ate much in Chicago but I tried it here, it's pretty good," said Whitaker.

And it's not all about food.

“I have friendships with people from Boston, New York, California, Portland Oregon, the midwest, Texas, Florida and they keep coming back and you just get to know them and its great," said Whitaker.

These volunteers love what they do.

“You hope the kids see love in your hearts, and smiles on your faces, and go away a little uplifted," said Chavous.

