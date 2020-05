Saturday, May 30, 2020

AUGUSTA,Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- People have gathered on Wrightsboro Road for a peaceful protest amidthe recent deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

People spoke about urging to all races to unite and vote for those who represent what’s important to the community.

More then a dozen people are marching around the Wrightsboro Road area.