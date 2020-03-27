Patient accused of assaulting EMT at Augusta hospital

Authorities said they arrested a patient accused of assaulting an EMT in Augusta.

Just after 9:25 p.m. Thursday, a deputy was dispatched to Doctors Hospital in reference to an assault, authorities said.

Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with an emergency medical technician, who stated that she had been in the back of the ambulance with a patient being transported the hospital. The EMT said the patient was irate and said she wanted to go to jail. The EMT said that once they arrived at the hospital, the patient started punching and scratching her and then choked her.

The security staff was able to separate them and held the patient until the deputy arrived.

Authorities said they arrested the patient, identified as Luz Yonaly Rosaruio, 40, of Augusta, on suspicion of felony obstruction of an emergency medical technician and simple battery.

