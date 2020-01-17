Patching up those leaky roofs! How a local group of volunteers are helping their community.

Friday, Jan. 17, 2020

News 12 at 6 O'Clock

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT)-- With the weather these days, you never know what could go wrong. Especially with your homes taking the brunt of it.That's where Project WARM comes in.

Project WARM is a collaboration between Grace United Methodist Church and United Way Project Vision that focuses on helping the community with rebuilding and maintaining their homes.

From roofing to plumbing and electrical, it aims to help those who need it regardless of them having any money or if they are able to do it themselves.

The process is simple: get in contact with United Way and the call goes out. United Methodist has a group of volunteers who will go to the home, do a walk-through, check out everything that needs to be done to the house and the call for volunteers ensues.

A recent call by Mr. Grace to United Way got him set up to get his leaky roof fixed.

"I'm glad they're here," says Mr. Grace. "I was going to do it myself, but then my health went downhill."

Mr. Grace has been living in his house since 2012 but it's been standing since 1790. Over time, the house was moved from it's original location in Ellington to Warrenville, SC. When his friend died in 2012, he passed it to Mr. Grace.

"God gives you talents to go build His kingdom and that's what we're doing." says Eric Moore, the director of Project WARM.

Project WARM has been going on for nine years, and it looks like it's going to stick around for many more years to come.

If you or someone you know needs work done, you can reach out to Aiken United Way at 803-648-8331.

If you would like to volunteer, you can reach out to Grace United Methodist at 803-279-7525 or go to the Facebook group page- North Augusta Project WARM (Weatherization and Repair Ministry)

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.