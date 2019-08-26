Pastor says his church is in the right area after being robbed 3 times; wants to saturate area with prayer

Monday, August 26, 2019

News 12 at 6 o'clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A church moved to a new location in Augusta and it was vandalized three times in three days this past weekend. Investigators say Paul Harden is to blame and he was arrested last night.

The man smashed the glass, went inside, took and destroyed thousands of dollars worth of equipment. Investigators say the thief first broke into the martial arts studio on Friday, robbed the church Saturday and came back again for even more on Sunday.

Pastor Motley says he doesn't even know where to begin.

"Here's my office that was kicked in. Big screen TV ripped off the wall and cracked so that's no good," said Motley.

Just one month ago, "The Word Church of Augusta" moved onto Tobacco Road.

"Three times being robbed within your first month this is the right area for us," said Motley.

After losing nearly everything they had, News 12 asked Pastor Motley if he meant to say the wrong area?

"We want to saturate this area with prayer, with helping people. We have a food pantry and prison ministry and all that, so we want to help people," said Motley.

Although most would look at this as a sure-fire sign to get out while you can, Pastor Motley says it's a sign from God they're right where they need to be.

"We prayed for the guy. We didn't know who he was, but we forgave him and we still forgive him. That's the business we're in," said Motley.

Paul harden is facing a list of charges including burglary.

"Sometimes you get the good, the bad and the ugly, but we're here to stay. We're not going anywhere," said Motley.

If you're looking to donate or help out, you can drop off anything at the church during their business hours.

