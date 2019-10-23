Passion meets purpose: Local coffee shop owned by active-duty servicemen

Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019

A coffee shop in downtown Augusta run by active-duty military is nearing its one year anniversary. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- There's something about a cup of coffee. Whether it's the smell, the taste, or the community we get it. One local coffee spot in downtown Augusta has more than just a passion for brewing a great cup.

Walter Dyer knows what it's like to move to an unfamiliar place and to serve in the military. Inside the walls of Ubora Coffee is where he found his passion.

"I think everything has its time and place and purpose, and I think that's basically what happened," Walter said.

Ubora Coffee opened about a year ago, sitting in a somewhat underdeveloped part of downtown Augusta. Walter and the two other owners of the shop are all active-duty military.

"It was their time to think about post-military career and they just needed that final piece, and that was me joining the Navy and coming here."

A place where passion meets purpose, they roast their own beans that come from around the world. It's also another way people who have dedicated their lives to service can give back.

"Everybody who joins the military service. It's all about service to the country, well everybody that comes here after, it's all about service to our community," Walter tells us.

Walter says they also try to hire people with military ties to make a place that can often feel foreign more like home.

"We have all our flags and banners back there and that kind of shows that this a space where you have an additional family. So if you're separated from your family - this is a place where you can come and meet new people - you can meet active and retired reserve military and there's just a real community here."

