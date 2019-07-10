Passengers pray as flight from GA has emergency landing in NC over engine failure

(CNN) -- A Delta flight was forced to make an emergency landing when an engine failed.

A Delta flight was forced to make an emergency landing when an engine failed. (Source: CNN)

A passenger caught some of it on camera when a flight attendant tried to calm down the passengers and prepare them for the landing.

Nearly 150 passengers were on-board headed from Atlanta to Baltimore when one of the plane's engines started having a problem.

Passengers say they were in the air for more than an hour when the pilot gave them news of the emergency landing in North Carolina.

Frantic and scared, some started praying and trying to text family.

They landed safely and were booked on alternate flights.

No injuries were reported.

The faulty engine was replaced and the plane is back in service.

Delta's maintenance team in Atlanta is expected to continue looking into the issue.