Parts of Wilkes County dealing with major flooding issues

Monday, Jan. 13, 2020

WILKES COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Emergency officials say parts of Wilkes County are closed off following flooding issues there.

Authorities say Rocker Road is completely out of service as well as Happy Hollow Road off Highway 47 and Maxwell Road off Highway 44.

Wilkes County EMA is urging residents to turn around from any potentially flooded area and do not attempt to traverse it.

You're also being asked to report any flooded road or bridge to 911.

