How to participate in Georgia virtual town hall meeting, plus others planned locally

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Several virtual town hall meetings are planned in coming days so agencies and officials can outline their response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the plans:

• Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, state officials and members of the COVID-19 Task Force will participate in a live town hall meeting from 8-9 p.m. Thursday regarding the state’s response to the virus. The event will be broadcast on WAGT and other TV and radio stations statewide and also streamed over the internet.

• Fort Gordon will host a Facebook Live town hall meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday that will focus on the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence and the Army post’s response to COVID-19. Members of the community are invited to post questions in the comments below the live stream, which will be found at https://www.facebook.com/ftgordonga.

• A virtual town hall meeting by Augusta University and Augusta University Health will address concerns and give updates on their response to the outbreak. The streamed meeting will begin at 3 p.m. Friday at my.augusta.edu/stream. Questions can be submitted to mediarelations@augusta.edu.

