Part of building collapses during fire in Aiken

Friday, May 22, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back here and on News 12 for updates. We have a reporter on the way.

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Aiken fire crews are at the scene of a significant structure fire this morning.

The fire was reported at 4:57 a.m. at 111 Marlboro St. Southeast. Dispatchers said the building was fully involved in flame.

Crews at the scene battled the flames and reported that the back part of the building had collapsed by 5:25 a.m.

The neighborhood appears to be a sparsely developed commercial and light industrial area near railroad tracks.

