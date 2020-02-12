Parents, need something to do with the kids for winter break?

Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Parents, we know many of you have kids out of school on Friday and Monday, so let’s help ease your mind and find you something to do for them!

Child Care:

• Several YMCA branches in the CSRA – the Wilson branch, the North Augusta branch, and the Augusta South branch – are holding “School Days Out” events on Friday, Feb. 14 and Monday, Feb. 17. Prices vary from branch to branch.

Other Events on Feb. 14:

• Story Time at the Aiken County Public Library – Foster a love of reading alongside your child with this free event.

o 10:15 a.m. Babies from 0-23 months

o 11:00 a.m. Toddlers from 2-3 years

o 11:45 a.m. Preschoolers from 4-5 years

• Winter Reading Program at Appleby Library -- Get a log at the front desk and record your winter reading (5 books or 5 hours). Turn in your complete reading log for a chance to win a super reading prize - one for kids, teens, and adults.

• Pete the Cat Valentine’s Party at the Columbia County Library at 2 p.m. -- Join Pete for a Valentine’s celebration with crafts, a photo booth, activities, and snacks! Ages 2-6. No registration. Children’s classroom.

• Family Movie Day at Wallace Branch Library from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. -- Family Movie Day is every Friday except 1st Friday. Sit back, relax, and enjoy watching a movie that’s fun for the whole family! Now Showing: All films rated G or PG. Call the Reference Desk 706-722-6275 to find out movie title.

Other Events on Feb. 17:

• Jr. LEGO Club at Library Headquarters on Telfair Street -- Everything is AWESOME at Jr. Lego Club! Join us at the library for LEGO play, themed activities and more geared toward children ages 2-4. Call 706-821-2623 to sign up.

