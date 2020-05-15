Parents charged with child cruelty, reckless conduct after 5-year-old shot

Friday, May 15, 2020

WARRENTON, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A Dearing couple has been charged with reckless conduct and cruelty to children after there 5-year-old was shot by a 3-year-old.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Terry Kelley, Jr., 28, and Clarice Fife, 31, were processed at the McDuffie County jail in Thomson.

The incident in question happened over 2 months ago back on March 13 when the GBI was called to help the Warren County Sheriff's Office investigate a shooting on Ranger Road.

The sheriff's office said they were called to a residence after learning a child had been shot. The GBI also responded and found that the younger child shot the older one while playing with a semi-automatic rifle.

The older child was shot in the abdomen and in the arm, but was treated and released from a nearby hospital within 48 hours.

The case will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office of the Toombs Judicial Circuit for prosecution.

