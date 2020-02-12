Parents support as Aiken County looks to fill superintendent position

Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020

Aiken, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Today was the first time county leaders heard from parents about their search for the next superintendent.

Parents, teachers, and community leaders all came out to weigh in and listen,but one of the main concerns was the timing on filling the position.

"Now is the time they should be looking, and that process hasn't started yet that's my main concern," said Teresa Pope.

They also let parents ask questions and led open discussions.

Last year Superintendent Sean Alford submitted his resignation suddenly.

Our I-team uncovered a recording of him threatening an employee, now parents say they want to make sure they find the right fit.

"We need someone who knows about the curriculum someone who knows about human relations and hiring people," said Pope.

They are looking for the board to put their feet on the gas.

"They wanted to hear about what we wanted in terms of characteristics of a superintendent," said Pope.

"I think that's important we gave them the information my concern was they don't have a firm in place to actually look for a superintendent."

