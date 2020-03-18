Parenting upended as coronavirus means new challenges for families

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- By this time tomorrow, all students in our area will be out of school.

Parents, we know this isn't an easy time for them or for you. We also know you have a lot of questions about what's safe.

Parenthood can really be an art. We all have different styles and different ideas, but lately we’re all facing the same challenge.

“Strange, and super hard,” parent Noah Stalvey said.

I have some more colorful words for the coronavirus, but back to Stalvey and her family.

"Layne Stalvey: "Initially, we talked to a group of friends in the neighborhood. Three families. Kind of discussed, were we going to be seeing anybody else outside of that group and keep the lines of communication open so it was just us,” Layne Stalvey said.

Since then, Layne has added other layers -- something pediatricians recommend.

"The kids are not playing indoors,” Layne said. “They played for a little bit outside yesterday, but we're keeping a sharp eye on it."

Noah is my daughter’s best friend, and today, they painted together online instead of in-person. But Noah admits that even seeing her best friend isn’t the same as actually seeing her best friend.

"If something ends up happening that is sad or anything, you can't get a hug from someone who is not in your family,” Noah said.

And it’s not just for my daughter, Ella’s, protection or Noah’s protection.

“On the outside, I don't look like I'm sick,” Layne said.

Layne has a compromised immune system, so the coronavirus could mean her symptoms would likely be more serious.

"If we get through this and say, 'We overreacted,' then we can smile and laugh about that, but the worst possible outcome would be to get through this and say, 'I wish I took it more seriously,” Layne said.

Pediatricians recommend virtual playdates because there's no risk. The highest risk is playing inside, so if you let your kids see their friends, they say it needs to be outside only -- no physical contact -- and they need to be 6 feet apart. Even that, though, is a risk.

There are a number of apps like FaceTime and Skype, plus Facebook Messenger Kids lets them video chat with fun filters. All are free.​

