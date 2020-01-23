Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey giving Super Bowl tickets to decorated Marine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is giving a Marine of 30 years a trip to Miami to enjoy a full Super Bowl experience.

The running back is presenting Sergeant Major Luis “Chino” Leiva with two tickets to the 2020 NFL Super Bowl.

“Semper Fi SgtMaj Luis Leiva at Camp Lejeune! Thank you for nearly 30 years of service to our country and being part of the best defensive team I’ve ever seen,” McCaffrey tweeted Wednesday.

McCaffrey is scheduled to meet with Sergeant Major Leiva and other military members at USAA’s Salute to Service Lounge during Super Bowl weekend in Miami. Open only to current military, veterans and their families, the lounge will feature NFL, players, coaches, personalities and legends.

McCaffrey teamed up with USAA, Official NFL Salute to Service Partner, and the Marine Corps Association and Foundation (MCA&F), to award a deserving military member an experience of a lifetime – a trip to the Super Bowl (along with one guest). USAA will be coordinating a similar effort with other players around the league.

“Sergeant Major Leiva started serving this country in the Marines before I was born and is still serving today, which is remarkable,” said Christian McCaffrey. “I am thankful to be able to team up with USAA and the MCA&F to award a trip to the Super Bowl to Sergeant Major Leiva and am looking forward to personally thanking him for his continued service when we meet at the Super Bowl.”

Active duty Sergeant Major Luis “Chino” Leiva first joined the United States Marine Corps in 1990, and during his military service career, has been deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan, South Korea, Japan and been stationed at various bases stateside.

With a decorated career of service spanning three decades, Sergeant Major Leiva has been bestowed with accolades including the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal with gold star, Navy & Marine Corps Commendation Medal with four gold stars, the Navy & Marine Corps Achievement Medal with gold star, and the Combat Action Ribbon with gold star.

