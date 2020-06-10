Pandemic leaves local blood supply critically short, donation site warns

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Because so many blood drives have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, there’s a shortage of blood and platelet donations just as there’s an increased need.

Shepeard Community Blood Center in Augusta says it’s in critical need of all blood types, but especially O positive and O negative. Shepeard is also in need of platelets.

The “critical need” status indicates a less than one-day supply.

Shepeard supplies blood to several local hospitals, including University Hospital, Augusta University Health and Burke Medical Center.

Donations are accepted at Shepeard’s three centers:

• Augusta: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1533 Wrightsboro Road, 706-737-4551

• Evans: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, 4329 Washington Road, 706-854-1582

• Aiken: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, 353 Fabian Drive, 803-643-7996

Donations also will be accepted at these blood drives:

• Today, True North Community Church, 1060 W. Martintown Road, North Augusta, 10 a.m. To 5 p.m.

• Thursday, Ronald McDonald House, 1442 Harper St., Augusta, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Thursday, Culver’s, 4020 Gateway Blvd., Grovetown, 11 a.m. To 3 p.m.

• Friday, Burke County Sheriff’s Office, 225 Georgia Highway 24, Waynesboro, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Friday, Summerville Scoops, 2803 Wrightsboro Road, No. 27, 1-7 p.m.

• Sunday, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road, Aiken, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds and be at least 17 years old (or 16 with written parental consent). Be sure to bring a photo ID or Shepeard donor card when you come.

Deferrals for military travel, for travel to areas where malaria is present, and for tattoos and piercings have recently been altered. Individuals who were previously deferred from donating for one of these reasons are encouraged to contact Shepeard if they are interested in donating.

Call 706-737-4551 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

