Palmetto Palace hosts grocery pick up in Allendale

Thursday, April 23, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Palmetto Palace is bringing a mobile food unit to town tomorrow in Allendale to give bags of groceries to residents in the area.

According to a councilwoman for Allendale, bags of groceries will be available for residents of Barnwell and Allendale to pick up.

People are asked not to get out of cars, but must open their trucks and the groceries will be put in. Groceries will include eggs, milk, toilet paper, and other essentials.

*Palmetto Palace has also helped to give medical supplies residents.

Where:

217 Flat Street, Allendale, South Carolina, in front of the community center

Time:

April 24 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Lonnie at 803-584-4556.

