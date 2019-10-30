Pair of siblings identified as victims in fiery I-20 crash

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A pair of siblings have been identified as the victims in a fiery crash over the weekend.

The Aiken County Coroner's Office identified the pair as Ronald V. Towers, 28, and Lisa D. Towers, 27.

A Ford SUV was traveling on Interstate 20 eastbound near mile marker 24, north of Aiken, around 1:45 a.m. Saturday. The SUV went off the road, hit a tree, flipped over and caught on fire, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The autopsy showed the siblings suffered blunt force injuries and toxicology analysis for carbon monoxide inhalation are pending.

An investigation into the crash continues.

