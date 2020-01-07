Pair of men sought for questioning in homicide case on Bayvale Road

Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A pair of men are wanted for questioning in the homicide case of a 52-year-old man.

Dwayne Lane was found dead at a residence on Bayvale Road last Monday.

Since then, Richmond County investigators have identified two men they'd like to discuss the case with: Lamon Coleman, 36, and Willie Ferrell, 38.

Ferrell is known to loiter in the area of Bayvale Road, Veteran Drive., Rae’s Creek Mobile Home park, and the Circle K on the corner of Gordon Highway and Sibley Road.

If you have any information on this case, please contact Investigator Shane R. Van Dyke or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1178 or 706-821-1020.

