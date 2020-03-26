Pair arrested in connection with slaying near Holly Hill

Thursday, March 26, 2020

HOLLY HILL, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Two men have been charged in a fatal shooting this week just outside Holly Hill in Orangeburg County.

“There’s no money in the world worth someone’s life,” Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Rene Williams said. “But these two apparently felt this man wasn’t important. We’ve got a different idea for them about what’s important.”

Raynard Gardner, Jr., 21, and Daniel Bell, 24, both of Holly Hill, have been charged with murder, the agency said.

Orangeburg County sheriff’s investigators were called just before 9:30 p.m. Monday to a Rush Street location, authorities said. Investigators found an unresponsive male in a vehicle parked on the road near Rush and Barnes streets.

Investigators say they believe the pair ambushed the victim a few blocks away, and the victim was able to operate his vehicle after the fatal shooting.

During a hearing Thursday, bond was deferred to a circuit court judge at a later date, authorities said, adding that more arrests are possible.

