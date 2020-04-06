Pair arrested after Aiken County robbery, shooting

Monday, April 6, 2020

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Authorities said Monday they arrested two suspects in a Warrenville robbery that left the victim injured in a shooting.

The incident was reported around 10:45 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Myrtle Street. A male in the home told Aiken County deputies he’d been shot during a struggle as an armed and masked black male robbed him. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The robber had fled in a white sport utility vehicle, and deputies stopped one matching its description. The occupants were identified as Deandre Raymere Campos, 27, and Jordyn Aleece Williams, 20, according to authorities. After further investigation, deputies arrested Campos and took him to Aiken County jail on suspicion of attempted murder and armed robbery, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office reported. Williams was accused of accessory after the fact.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities ask that anyone with information contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.

