Paine College suspends classes for two weeks due to coronavirus concerns

Friday, March 13, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Paine College officials have moved to suspend in-person classes for two weeks. Effective March 13, 2020.

All students are expected to depart campus no later than 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

Provisions will be made on behalf of international students and those who are unable to vacate the residential halls and return to their respective homes.

Although there are no known cases of COVID-19 on campus, the College has taken these precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the campus community.

“The College’s top priority is the health and well-being of students, faculty, staff, and visitors to our campus,” said President Cheryl Evans Jones. “We have taken these preventative measures that will facilitate “social distancing” and limit human interactions that would advance the spread of COVID-19. This decision was taken after much thought and consultation.”

Class instruction will continue in an online environment. Students and faculty are expected to have interaction and instruction during this time.

Essential staff members will be required to report to work at the direction of their supervisors and should follow internal communication for guidance on reporting to work.

Classes will resume on campus Monday, March 30, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Students, faculty, and staff should check their emails for updates for further instructions and confirmation for the return date.

At the direction of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), all spring athletic and championship events are canceled through the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year.

The administration expects on-campus meetings, conferences, and faculty travel will be suspended and/or canceled through March 27, 2020.

