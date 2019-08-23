Paine College says one final goodbye to Dr. Julius Samuel Scott, Jr.

Friday, August 23, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Paine College honored the life and legacy of Dr. Julius Samuel Scott, Jr.

Scott had major influences during his life, serving as a teacher, administrator, president and CEO of several institutions, including our own Paine College.

Paine has seen its fair share of trouble, but it has also seen triumphs due to Scott’s leadership.

"He was instrumental for growth that we needed at the time, and his legacy lives on in the community,” said one supporter.

As the 12th president of Paine, he brought in more funding, more resources, and higher learning opportunities for students.

Those are cherished memories in a time when historically black colleges and universities like Paine are struggling.

Today’s good bye was also a formal thank you for everything he did.

His colleagues say his long list of awards, college presidencies, local boards he served on -- even a friendship with Dr. Martin Luther King don't begin to capture his life-long activism.

His family says his commitment as dad and husband was just as powerful as his dedication to community. For the community of Augusta, it's a painful but honorable farewell to an even more honorable leader.

