Paine College president promises safety is school's top priority following recent sexual assault case

Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Paine College officials have released a statement in reference to a recent sexual assault and "misconduct" on the school's campus.

In the statement, Paine College President Dr. Cheryl Evans Jones says safety remains a top priority at the school.

"We support survivors of sexual offenses and hold accountable anyone found to have violated the College’s Code of Conduct, which prohibits sexual misconduct," Jones said.

Jones also said the school would not be releasing a police report on the recent incident to the public "in the interest of conducting a fair investigation and ensuring strict confidentiality."

Still, Jones said she held a meeting with students and staff to help clarify how to report sexual misconduct.

“I emphasize that students are encouraged to report sexual assault offenses. All students should feel that the College will treat sexual misconduct with the utmost seriousness," Jones said.

The information comes after a student is facing charges after deputies say he raped a girl on the Paine College campus.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.