Paid parking to begin in North Augusta's Riverside Village

Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- North Augusta is set to begin paid on-street parking in its Riverside Village near SRP Park Tuesday.

According to the city website, the meter parking will be seven days a week between the hours of 2:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. On-street parking is not allowed from 2:00 a.m. until 7:00 a.m.

The rate is $1 per hour for a maximum of two hours. The payments can be made with either debit card, credit card or coins. Cash will not be accepted.

A $20 fine will be given to those without paid meters.

