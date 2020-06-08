PRIMARY ELECTION DAY: What voters need to know about in SC, GA

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina and Georgia will both hold primary elections on Tuesday, June 9, that will shake out who faces who on the Nov. 3, 2020 election.

Several local elections will also be decided on June 9 with some races only having one party put forth candidates.

Polls will open beginning at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

What are we looking out for on Tuesday?

What has COVID-19 done to both state's elections?

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a wrench into the carefully laid out plans of Georgia and South Carolina election leaders.

Both states have upped cleaning efforts to help those who want to go to the polls and cast a ballot.

In South Carolina, poll managers there have received special COVID-19 training and supplies and will be following social distancing guidelines.

Poll managers will also wear masks, face shields, and gloves. Sneeze guards are also being placed at check-in stations. Hand sanitizer will be made available as well.

In Georgia, state election leaders are lauding the state's response to the pandemic by opening up absentee vote-by-mail initiatives. As a result of the state's work, over 800,000 of the 1 million votes already cast were done by mail.

The state Secretary of State's office has also purchased and distributed 35,000 masks for election workers on top of personal protective equipment and sanitation supplies.

GA Democrats looking to settle on a U.S. Senate candidate

Seven Democrats are up for the nomination to take on Georgia Sen. David Perdue in November.

-Sarah Riggs Amico

-Marckeith Dejesus

-James Knox

-Tricia Carpenter McCracken

-Jon Ossoff

-Maya Dillard Smith

-Teresa Tomlinson

National Democrats are hoping for a candidate that can help them shift the balance of power in the Senate. Local and national Democrats believe the state’s shifting electoral make-up could net them Perdue’s seat as he seeks a second term in the Senate.

Hice, Allen’s seats also seeking Democratic challengers

Primary voters will also decide who is taking on Rep. Jody Hice and Rep. Rick Allen in November.

Democrats Andrew Ferguson and Tabitha Johnson-Green are looking to become the nominee for Hice’s seat while Liz Johnson and Dan Steiner will look to take on Allen

Augusta Commission has three seats open

Augusta Commission’s District 1, 3, and 9 seats are open due to term limits, giving the chance to three fresh voices on commission.

Those candidates are the following:

Augusta Commission District 1

-Dolly Jones Frazier

-Shawnda Griffin

-Jordan Johnson

-Von Pouncey

-Michael Thurman

Augusta Commission District 3

-Robert Cooks

-Catherine Smith McKnight

-Sean Mooney

-Lori Myles

Augusta Commission District 9

-Charles Cummings

-Gregory Hall

-Jorae Jenkins

-Corey Johnson

-Francine Scott

Candidates who win here will be sworn-in to council in November. A runoff election for Aug. 11, 2020 is possible if no candidate receives a majority of votes.

Richmond County sheriff is up for election, too

Sheriff Richard Roundtree is facing a primary election that will decide if he serves another term as Richmond County’s top cop.

Roundtree is facing Randy Clewis on the Democratic ballot. Since no Republican signed up to serve as a nominee, the sheriff’s race will be decided Tuesday.

Clewis is a U.S. Navy veteran with 17 years of law enforcement experience looking to unseat Roundtree.

Richmond County Coroner’s race will also be decided Tuesday

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen is seeking another term for the Democrats, but he’s facing a primary challenger in a Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Sgt. Cory Carlyle is facing Bowen.

Bowen has been with the coroner’s office for 19 years.

Republicans will settle Paine-Hasty debate

Augusta District Attorney Natalie Paine is seeking another term, but a fellow Republican has issued a primary challenge.

Attorney Jason Hasty is also seeking the Republican nomination.

The winner will face presumptive Democratic nominee Jared Williams in November.

Voters to decide on second round of TSPLOST funding

CSRA voters will decide to give approval Tuesday on a new round of TSPLOST funding.

TSPLOST organizers have targeted over $700 million in projects across the region that could get the funds should voters approve it.

