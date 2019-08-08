POSSIBLE KIDNAPPING: Search is on for black Chrysler 300 after woman seen placed in trunk

Thursday, August 8, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The search is on for a black Chrysler 300 that the Richmond County Sheriff's Office believes was used in connection with a possible kidnapping.

According to the sheriff's office, around 8:42 a.m., deputies were called to Jimmie Dyess Parkway for a possible kidnapping.

When they arrived, officials learned that the car was parked near a self-storage business and that both occupants, a black male and a black female, got out of the car.

The female, investigators said, was then placed in the trunk.

The car was last spotted heading south on Jimmy Dyess.

The vehicle is described as a Black Chrysler 300 with a GA Handicapped tag WRP 774.

We've learned the Columbia County Sheriff's Office and Fort Gordon officials are also involved in the search.

More on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved