PHOTO GALLERY: Viewers send us photos of their Faith, Not Fear crosses

Thursday, April 8, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- As the Faith, Not Fear movement continues to deliver hope and faith to many around the country, hundreds in the CSRA are taking part.

To take part, many are building crosses and adorning them with Christmas lights in this Holy Season.

The following photo gallery shows the dozens of photos we've received from our viewers.

