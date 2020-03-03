PGA Tour continues to 'monitor' coronavirus situation

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- As questions swell about the golf tournaments and coronavirus, the PGA tour has released a statement on the issue, saying they are monitoring the situation.

In the statement, the PGA says they are not planning any scheduling changes to the schedule outside of the delay in China.

"However, we are establishing additional protocols to promote the health and safety of all participants and fans at our tournaments, and we will regularly review our schedule in light of revised CDC and WHO reports and make any updates as necessary," the statement said.

Still, the Augusta National Golf Club is the going to be the ultimate decider on if the Masters tournament is delayed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, they have not made a decision on that.

