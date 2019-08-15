Owner claims dog's illness began after a trip to Clark's Hill Lake

Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- As we're looking at blue-green algae issues in Lake Olmstead, a local pet owner is helping her pet fight for her life after a visit to a more popular waterway.

Brianna Garvin took her dog Sanga to Wildwood Park at Clark's Hill Lake two weeks ago. A little over a week after swimming in the water there, Sanga was acting strange and Brianna took her to get checked out at a local vet.

A veterinarian at Augusta Animal Emergency ran some blood tests and diagnosed Sanga with Leptospirosis, or Lepto. Lepto is a disease caused by contaminated urine entering the body. In this case, Brianna believes the urine was present in the water at the lake.

The water may have entered Sanga from drinking it or through a cut, but either way, Brianna is convinced her beloved dog contracted the disease in the water at Wildwood Park.

Brianna tells News 12 Sanga isn't doing well, and that her kidneys are failing.

News 12's Alexa Lightle is looking more into Lepto and introduces us to Sanga and Brianna Thursday night on News 12 at 6 O'Clock.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.