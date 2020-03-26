Owens Corning plant employee tests positive for coronavirus

An employee at the Owens Corning plant in Aiken has tested positive for coronavirus, leading to daily worker screenings and a scrubdown of the facility at at 2648 Wagener Road.

“The health and safety of our employees is our top priority,” company spokeswoman Sally Culling said Thursday in an email to WRDW/WAGT. “Unfortunately, an employee at our Aiken facility has tested positive for COVID-19. We remain in contact with that employee and are offering them our full support and assistance.”

She said production was immediately halted upon news of the confirmed case, and the entire facility has been cleaned and sanitized. Anyone who had close contact with the employee is in self-quarantine, she said.

Effective Thursday, the Aiken facility is conducting daily health screenings before an employee or contractor is permitted to enter the facilities.

When the plant resumes production Friday, “we will continue with our commitment to a safe work environment as we do in all our plants, implementing robust cleaning protocols, use of personal protective equipment, safe social distancing, health screenings and enhanced infection controls, consistent with the guidance of health professionals and government officials,” Culling said.

