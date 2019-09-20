Over a month after an accident killed his mother and injured him seriously, Baby Zane is on the mend

Friday, Sept. 20, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Just over a month after his mother was killed in a tragic accident and he was seriously injured, 7-month-old Zane Williams appears to be doing much better.

According to a series of photos from his grandparents, Zane looks to be all smiles and funny faces despite the fact that he is still recovering from the accident that his family feared would leave him disabled for life.

Zane was in the car during a head-on collision in Wyoming. His mother was killed in the accident and it sent him into the pediatric intensive care unit in Salt Lake City. He and his father eventually made it to Children's Hospital of Georgia right here in Augusta.

Zane remains hooked up to a feeding tube, however, and has a long road of recovery ahead of him.

Still, the sight of this young man's smile despite his adversity is indeed a welcome one.

