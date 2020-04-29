Over 200 now dead as a result of COVID-19 in SC, DHEC says

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina has 130 new cases of COVID-19 along with 11 more deaths, DHEC announced Wednesday afternoon.

The state's health department says 5,881 people have tested positive for the virus and a total of 203 people have died as a result.

But in the CSRA, three more people have contracted the virus in Aiken County, one more in Barnwell County, three more in Edgefield County, and three more in Orangeburg County.

