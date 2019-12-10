USC-Aiken looks to spread Christmas cheer using the planetarium to tell the story of the Christmas star

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Decorations are going up across the CSRA and the folks at USC-Aiken are getting in the Christmas spirit as well.

"This month, we are going to be showing a special show called Mystery of the Christmas Star," Dr. Senn of the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center at USC-Aiken said.

Many of us know that story of the Three Wise Men that are guided to Jesus thanks to the Star of Bethlehem. And the planetarium plans to shed some light on the story, astronomical style.

"So we'll go through and talk about what some of the theories were behind the star giving some possible astronomical explanations for the star over Bethlehem," Senn said.

The 30 foot dome and the system that runs the whole operation is creating a dazzling display of the historic and astronomical scene and News 12 got a small preview of the hour long show.

But you might want to reserve your tickets ahead of time.

"Our planetarium seats 57 people and we have handicap access as well, so we invite people to come in," Dr. Senn said. "The Christmas show that we have is fairly popular, so we do recommend people to make reservations before they come."

It's not the usual take on the holidays.

To find more information and to reserve your spot at the show click here.

