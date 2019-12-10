There's plenty to see in the skies this holiday season!

Tuesday December 3, 2019

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- There's a lot to see this holiday season, but there's one sight that out of this world!

The Gemini Meteor Shower is currently underway but will be best to see later on this Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 a.m.. You'll need clear skies and to be away from city lights, especially since the bright moon will be out.

If you don't want to stay up that late, you might want to check out the planets and the folks at USC-Aiken might have the solution.

"We use the telescope for looking at a number of objects one of the favorites is the moon. Another favorite is the planet Saturn and the rings are just magnificent to see through our telescope," Dr. Senn of the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center said.

The observatory is open every Saturday once the sun goes down until about 10 p.m. So as long as the weather is clear, you'll be in for some incredible views.

But the telescope can see a lot more than just the planets.

"We can see nebula, so this time of year coming up the Orion nebula is a favorite, so there are four bright stars that are lighting up this gaseous place in space and we can see that really well through our telescope and its a favorite destination for us as we have the public up here looking through our scope." Dr. Senn said.

As we continue through December, Jupiter and Saturn will dip below the horizon, but Venus will climb higher in the night sky, becoming the brightest object in the sky with the exception of the moon. You will also have the chance to see Mars in the morning before the sun comes up!

With lots to see this holiday season, the best view of all might just be above you.

If you want to seen just when the planets and stars will be visible CLICK HERE for an interactive planetarium.

