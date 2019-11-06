Organs of teen who died in fireworks explosion have already saved lives -- including one in China

Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Four months ago, Brantley Griffin died after a firework exploded.

But that was not the end of the story.

Instead, Griffin's legacy continues -- thanks to a decision to become an organ donor.

Griffin's organs were used to save the lives of at least 10 people. But it was his kidney that has made the most impact to one family and it was in a place far from the humid air and slowed pace of the CSRA.

This is where Kiam's story comes into play. Kiam is a mother in China who needed a kidney.

For a decade, according to Kiam's daughter, Katherine, she has missed out on many important moments: missing her daughter's first day of college, her eventual graduation, and most unfortunately of all, her mother's last moments.

All those moments were in a letter written by Katherine to Griffin's family.

"These moments were the biggest regrets and a reminder of the disease," Katherine wrote.

But it was Griffin's kidney that gave Kiam a new lease on life, Katherine wrote.

"With this new kidney, she hopes to get better so she can go home to say her goodbyes to my grandmother, and to celebrate all those father's days she had missed out with my grandfather," Katherine wrote.

"She hopes to use this second chance to spend with her family and we are truly thankful to this miracle."

Kiam, who doesn't speak English, still wrote a letter to Griffin's family as well.

Griffin's legacy also continues through a new non-profit charity his father, Matt Griffin, started called BG Strong Charities, Inc.

The charity will support Lifelink of Georgia.

