Organs of 9-year-old boy killed in a hunting accident save three lives

WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- On Sunday, friends and family from all over the South gathered at Folk's Funeral Home in Williston to say goodbye to 9-year-old Colton Williams.

Colton passed away on Thanksgiving after a hunting accident, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Colton's grandfather, Vince Furtick, posted on Facebook thanking the community for all of the support in the past few days.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank all of you who have prayed, visited, brought meals, made donations, or helped in any way during this trying time when Beverly and I lost our only grandson," Furtick posted.

Furtick tells News 12 that Colton was the brightest light in their lives. He says their family misses him, but can rest knowing that they will see him again one day.

"Life goes on and in Colton’s case, three lives were saved by his donated kidneys and liver," Furtick said. "I cannot help but think that while we shed tears of grief because we’ve lost our only grandson, there are 3 other families crying tears of joy that their child’s life is saved."

The 9-year-old donated his organs. Family says his kidneys went to two other children in South Carolina and his liver saved a child’s life in Virginia.

"I was so proud when Colton’s dad comforted his family by saying, 'There are good days and there are bad days. Today is a bad day. But there will be good days to come.' We struggle forward praying for the pain to ease," Furtick said.

Colton was a 4th grade student at Kelly Edwards Elementary School. The Williston School District says that counselors will be on-site at KEES Monday morning and will continue to be available throughout the week and longer, if needed.

