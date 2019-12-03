Organization looks to take Giving Tuesday a step further for military families

Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – It’s the season of giving thanks to Giving Tuesday. The day gives you the chance to donate to your favorite local charities.

But one organization is putting their own spin on the day.

Timothy Montjoy is taking part in Giving Tuesday, but it’s not the typical Giving Tuesday -- it's Giving Tuesday Military.

“The premise behind Giving Tuesday Military is 1 million acts of kindness, simply acts of kindness just around the community and around the world,” Montjoy said.

It's an international-effort started by three military spouses. Montjoy decided to take part with his organization Operation Teammate.

We support military kids and we create memorable sporting experiences through what we call 'Impactful Athlete Interaction,’” Montjoy said.

He now leads the local chapter for Giving Tuesday Military. In fact, he has spent his day doing acts of kindness. He delivered coffee to his dentist, and lunch to a Verizon Wireless sales associate who helped him last week.

“You doing your job just went above and beyond and hooked me up with a brand new replacement phone,” Montjoy said.

He also put away carts and passed out canned goods with Augusta University's men's basketball team -- a partnership he has through Operation Teammate.

“Just having the opportunity to put a smile on someone's face and just providing an opportunity for them to have a good day, I mean that's random acts of kindness and that's what it's all about,” Montjoy said.

People all over the world are participating. A chapter in Japan accomplished 18,000 acts of kindness that went towards the goal of 1 million.

You still have time to participate. If you do a random act of kindness, take a picture or video, post it on social media and tag it with #GivingTuesdayMilitary.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.