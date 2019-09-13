Lawsuit: 'Horrific' sexual abuse alleged at Orangeburg County high school

Friday, Sept. 13, 2019

ORANGEBURG, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Detailing what he referred to as the "most horrific thing that could happen to a child," attorney Justin Bamberg says he's suing the the Orangeburg County Consolidated School District on behalf of two students who claimed they were sexually assaulted at Edisto High School.

In an 11 a.m. news conference, Bamberg drilled down to the specifics of his lawsuit against the district.

Bamberg says two special needs students were sexually abused on multiple occasions earlier this year, while in school, by a classmate who suffers from severe intellectual disabilities.

The complaint alleges negligence, gross negligence and negligence against the school district.

Bamberg slammed the district during the news conference, saying that the incidents happened under their "not so watchful eye."

One of the complaints alleges one of the students, who was not allowed to be alone, was left alone and was sexually abused in the bathroom by the student in question.

Bamberg's suit also claims a substitute teacher was in place during much of the time period when the sexual abuse repeatedly took place and the students were not properly monitored.

That teacher, according to Bamberg, had no certificates, no licenses, and had never taught students -- let alone special needs students.

Bamberg is seeking monetary damages in the suit, saying the families "deserve to be compensated."

"We expect the school district to do the right thing," Bamberg said.

Finishing off his news conference, Bamberg read a line from the Edisto High School handbook.

"When you make a mistake, own it, apologize, and learn from it," Bamberg said.

Bamberg is hoping the district does just that.

