Orangeburg police looking for driver involved in hit-and-run of child

April 24, 2020

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A driver who hit a child and drove away is wanted by the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

Police want to identify the driver of the truck pictured in this story.

Officers say the driver was in this truck when the hit-and-run of the child happened on Green Street in Orangeburg.

The condition of the child was not shared.

Anyone with information about this truck, its driver, its owner or this crime should call Detective Danny Brightwell at 803-533-4106 or contact Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.