Orangeburg mayor declares state of emergency, issues curfew

Thursday, April 9. 2020

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg Mayor Michael C. Butler has declared a state of emergency and set a curfew for the city.

According to the proclamation, curfew is set to begin today from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily. The curfew prohibits traveling with the city and private gatherings on public property. However, the following exceptions have been set:

• Individuals driving commercial vehicles and transporting essential goods and products such as food, water, medicine, medical supplies and equipment, and fuel and petroleum products.

• Individuals performing or assisting with military, healthcare, public safety, or emergency response operations.

• City employees who are providing city services.

• Individuals traveling to and from work or their businesses.

Anyone caught in violation of the curfew or refusing to comply with a law enforcement officer enforcing the curfew will be fined a maximum of $100.

Anyone in Orangeburg providing delivery services in Orangeburg will be required to wear a protective mask and sanitize their hands using an approved hand sanitizer before giving the item to any customer within city limits. A violation of this mandate will be fined a maximum of $50.

The proclamation also states that regular or special meetings for Orangeburg City Council may take place “by phone or other electronic means.”

