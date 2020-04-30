Orangeburg man arrested for shooting family member who was sleeping

Thursday, April 30, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the investigation of a man who was shot in his sleep.

According to OCSO, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that an Orangeburg man has been taken into custody after another man was shot while he slept.

“This shows how little this man regards life, and the life of a relative at that,” the sheriff said, in the release. “He’s going to learn the hard way that life – all life – matters.”

Clifford Profit, 37, was taken into custody on Wednesday night on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to the release.

According to Sheriff Ravenell, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to a Melvin Road residence where they found a man sitting in a yard while family members held a towel to his head.

The man told investigators he had been asleep when he was shot in the face by his cousin, who lives at the same address. EMS arrived to transport the man to the hospital.

According to the release, investigators were approached by Profit, who was inquiring as to why law enforcement was on his property. As he was being taken into custody, investigators said they noticed Profit had blood on his person.

While being placed into a patrol car, Profit attempted to reach for something inside his waistline. It turned out to be a revolver, according to the report.

Profit is awaiting his first court appearance.

