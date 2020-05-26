Orangeburg man accused of providing detainee with contraband

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -- A 28-year-old Orangeburg man has been charged with providing a Lexington County Detention Center detainee with contraband.

Officials with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Joshua Clyburn was working as a food service provider at the county jail. He was caught on security camera giving items to 45-year-old Michael Moses. Investigators found tobacco products and other personal items that were not readily available to detainees in Moses’ possession.

Officials said Clyburn turned himself in on Monday morning and has been released on a personal recognizance bond.

Moses, who has been in the Lexington County Detention Center since December, has been charged with possessing contraband while being housed as an inmate, according to the sheriff’s department.

