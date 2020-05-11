Orangeburg health professionals bring COVID-19 testing to underserved groups

Monday, May 11, 2020

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - As state health officials look for ways to expand testing across the state, some communities are working to help solve the problem themselves.

Dr. Michael Addison says you can’t always wait for someone else to come help out your community. Sometimes, you’ve just got to do it yourself.

"We've come together in our rural community to offer testing to everybody in the community," Addison said. "We know we want to help reduce the spread, but in order to do that, you have to be tested."

Addison and the Medical Wellness Center Community Task Force offered up free testing to folks in Orangeburg to make sure their neighbors aren't being overlooked in a pandemic that has been particularly tough on the African American community.

"The reason why we're here is, we're finding out, according to DHEC, African Americans are struggling from this condition," he said. "They're dying the most and they're getting infected the most."

The latest Census data shows that African-Americans only make up about 27 percent of the population in South Carolina, however, the group accounts for 53 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the state. Addison says this data is why it’s important to make sure free events like this one are held in areas that need them the most.

"It's rural, and it's majority black, and it's undeserved," Addison said. "So, due to the health care disparities that have been going on for years, this pandemic is just pulling the lid off of it."

While state health officials say they're planning to start targeting rural and minority communities, Addison says they'll welcome the help, but for now...there's no time to waste.

"We've had nurses come from as far as Greenville, from Charleston to volunteer to help us out," he said. "God put it on our hearts to do, and we want to see the people in this community get the necessary testing that they need, and follow up with them, as well."

