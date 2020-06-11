Orangeburg deputies looking for missing 26-year-old woman

Thursday, June 11, 2020

ORANGEBURG, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Orangeburg Sheriff's Office is searching for Keila Caldwell, 26, who was reported missing Thursday evening.

"This young lady left home but called back making statements indicating she planned on harming herself," Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. "If anybody knows of her location, please call us or have her call us."

Family members reported 26-year-old Keila Caldwell missing around 6:00 p.m. stating she left her Rosedale Drive home in Orangeburg driving a late model silver Hyundai Elantra. The license plate number is NG 35451.

Investigators were told Caldwell called her parents after making statements she would see them in the next life, indicating that she could possibly be suicidal.

Caldwell is described as a black female standing about 5-feet tall and weighing around 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and black sandals.

If anyone has any information on Caldwell, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550.​

